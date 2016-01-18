Revel in Scorching, Melancholic Ecstasy With JØRCK’s New Album, ‘Black Sun’

Photo by Baijie Curdt-Christiansen

Ever imagine yourself wandering aimlessly through a desolate town somewhere in the deep South, stumbling upon a sinister saloon, swinging open the cobwebbed doors, ordering the wrinkled barman to slam a whiskey in front of you and downing it whilst contemplating the minutest details of your strenuous life? Yeah, we didn’t either—but those are the kinds of cinematic visions that float into your head when you listen to you the latest album from JØRCK. Copenagen’s electro-dream duo’s Black Sun is an album of vast, cathartic soundscapes. It dabbles in dusty post-punk, ethereal electro and bare singer-songwriter elements—all while keeping a red thread that’s burningly pensive and melancholic. From the shrouded twangs of the guitar in opener “As We Are Changing” to the surreal and swampy magnetism of “Black Sun”, the album hooks you close to the dynamism flowing between singer Trine Jørck and multi-instrumentalist Torben Guldager. JØRCK have you in their grasp the whole way through—making for an album that’s cathartic and captivating.