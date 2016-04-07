A Judge Has Ruled Against Kesha, Dismissing Her Suit Over Rape and Sexual Abuse Claims

Kesha’s efforts to disentangle herself from her contract with Sony and her former producer Dr. Luke, who she says sexually and emotionally abused her over a period of ten years, came to a halt Wednesday after a judge threw out her appeal to be freed from her contract by emergency injunction.

After being denied her a preliminary injunction in February, Judge Shirley Kornreich has now dismissed the case and sided entirely with Sony. The ruling comes after Kesha’s attorneys argued that it was “slavery” to continue to force her to work with companies controlled by Dr. Luke.

Just three days ago, Kesha claimed that Sony would let her out of her contract if she were to publicly recant her allegations against Dr. Luke and apologise. “I got offered my freedom IF i were to lie. I would have to APOLOGIZE publicly and say that I never got raped. THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS behind closed doors,” she posted on Instagram, “I will not take back the TRUTH. I would rather let the truth ruin my career than lie for a monster ever again.”

Associated Press reports that the judge says that Kesha acted “unreasonably” by not taking the deal, and dismissed the claim that Dr. Luke “violated human rights and hate crime laws by drugging, sexually abusing and emotionally tormenting her.”

“There are no facts to support Gottwald’s animus toward women. Gottwald is alleged to have made offensive remarks about Kesha’s weight, appearance, and talent, not about women in general,” Kornreich wrote. “Every rape is not a gender-motivated hate crime.”

According to TMZ, Kesha has filed a similar case against Dr. Luke in Los Angeles.