Judge Rules Meek Mill Violated Probation, Can’t Work or Perform Until February 5 Sentencing

Meek Mill may be returning to prison less than a year after being released. A Philadelphia judge ruled that he violated his probation, the Associated Press and NBC 10 Philadelphia report. Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley said that Meek, real name Robert Williams, had ignored probation rules she had set for him, including a travel ban.

As a result of the ruling, Meek is barred from working or performing, other than community service, until February 5, when there will be a sentencing hearing that could send him back behind bars.

“He is thumbing his nose at me,” Brinkley said during the hearing, according to NBC 10, “and I haven’t been convinced otherwise.”

Noisey has reached out to Meek’s representatives for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.

