Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One: Juicy J Is Back with “Ain’t Fukin Wit Cha”

There are no less than two reactions that a hip-hop fan could have upon hearing that Juicy J has a new piece of music out. They could either be ecstatic that someone from Three 6 Mafia is still active, remembering the guy from the horror-core Memphis rap group. Or they could celebrate the Taylor Gang-era Juicy J, who became commercially successful by honing in on the formula behind trap songs, and then unleashing a salvo of those formulaic songs upon the general public. Now, Juicy J is back again, this time teaming up with the youth by recruiting Brampton, Ontario producer Wondagurl and Maryland rapper Logic. Juicy J has left his trap formula behind, choosing to adopt a more rapid fire triplet delivery that we’ve heard so much from in recent months. As more music is released, we’ll see if this reincarnation is more successful that the last, or if Juicy J’s phoenix should’ve stayed nested.

Slava Pastuk is the Editor of Noisey Canada. Follow him on Twitter.