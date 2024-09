The new Julia Holter album Have You In My Wilderness is guarenteed to be something to remember. The way Holter blends traditional pop with strange experimentation, jazz, everything inbetween makes listening to her music a weird and wonderful experience. Today she released her new video for “Sea Calls Me Home,” a video about “the scary wonder in discovering freedom.” It’s that strange discovery and self-searching that also finds itself in the music, the two meshing together in perfect tandem.