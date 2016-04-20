“Just Because It’s 420” Enjoy Rihanna’s New Video For “Needed Me”

We imagine the words ” Just because it’s 420″ will be thrown around a lot today. However, when Rihanna says it over Instagram, it carries a bit more weight as she’s kindly decided to gift us with a video for ANTI cut “Needed Me.” Directed by Harmony Korine—who made films Spring Breakers and Kids along with videos for Sonic Youth and Black Keys—the video features a scantily clad Rihanna going on hitman duty on an unsuspecting victim. Rih is definitely not one to play with.

Jabbari Weekes hopes no one forgot about “Kiss It Better.” Follow him on Twitter.