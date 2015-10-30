Use Ancient Technology to Listen to Justin Bieber’s “Hotline Bling” Remix

It’s not easy being Drake. Recently, after trying to get the number one Billboard spot for his song “Hotline Bling,” Drake’s train to the top was derailed after suffering an unexpected hit by Adele’s megastar status. He also lost out on some potential plays by having the video premiere on Apple instead of YouTube, since those plays don’t aren’t recognized as sales in the same way. Poor Drake now has to call in a maple favour to his fellow Canadian and contact Justin Bieber in an attempt to get his juice back. The good news is that now Justin’s remix is out, we can all dance into the weekend. The bad news is that, in order to listen to it, you’ll need to use your phone as an actual phone. So if you’re feeling up for it, train your fingers to dial 231-377-1113. If you’re a cool teen who has never had to use a phone before, then we’ve got a version for you below. What a time.

Slava Pastuk is a writer in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.