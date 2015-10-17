Listen to Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s New Breakup Duet

Drake’s OVO Sound radio show is a sneaky show full of unexpected surprise exclusives, but up until now all of the new music they’ve pushed out into the world has come from Drake’s camp or thereabouts. Tonight things changed as early in the show they premiered a brand new Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez song in the downcast, guitar-laced spirit of Bieber’s sadboy opus Journals. The duo are a longtime on again off again couple, most recently off again, and the song’s very much about the lonesome aftermath of a split. Too real. Stream a radio rip below.