Sob with Us to Justin Bieber’s New Tearjerker “I’ll Show You”

Justin Bieber is dropping slappers like a volcano spurting molten lava this year, and his new album Purpose, out November 13, is shaping up like some kind of rare pop classic. The latest offering is “I’ll Show You,” a Skrillex-produced tearjerker featuring the Canadian crooner in a moment of tender self-realization. “This life’s not easy / I’m not made out of steel / Don’t forget that I’m human / Don’t forget that I’m real,” he sings in the chorus, acknowledging how hard it is to be super famous and genuinely fallible at the same time. Stream “I’ll Show You” below (and check out a goofy Halloween version of the “Sorry” video here).