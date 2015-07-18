Justin Bieber’s Ozzy Osbourne Impression on ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Was Off the Rails

Spike TV’s Lip Sync Battle is a fun-loving spring and summer series that allows the rich and famous to get good and weird miming to songs people wouldn’t expect them to feel comfortable performing on stage. The season’s already featured wrestler-turned-action-star The Rock doing Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” and threatens to have Iggy Azalea go toe-to-toe with her boyfriend Nick “Swaggy P” Young in an upcoming episode, but the good get was this week’s appearance from Justin Bieber. The Canadian singer squared off against NFL legend Deion Sanders, performing Fergie’s “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and then donning full metal god gear for a rousing rendition of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” Video’s below. You can tell he’s studied up a bit because he moves like Ozzy would on stage, and I don’t know about you, but the thought of pop stars watching reels of old Black Sabbath footage warms my heart.