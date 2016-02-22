Oh Boy, An Unreleased Justin Bieber Track Called “Oh Girl” Surfaces Online

Man, isn’t Justin Bieber great? Yeah, he’s definitely great. “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” “What Do You Mean,” all great. His newest album, Purpose also great. But you know what is even great-er? More Justin Bieber. And as the internet gods would have it, we’ve got some in the form of an unreleased track called “Oh Girl.” While it’s unclear if this is a leftover Purpose cut or from another project entirely, the song is a study in sex as he calls out to an unnamed lover, “Your body is so insane, you’re making me call your name.” And oh boy, we’re getting hot and bothered over Bieber all over again.