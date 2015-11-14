Watch Justin Bieber’s Visual Album ‘Purpose: The Movement’

Justin Bieber’s new album Purpose is out and jamming, but you know that already. Today the Canadian singer is celebrating the launch of his new record by releasing a video for every song every hour on the hour. The project is titled Purpose: The Movement, mirroring Beyoncé’s simultaneous drop of videos for every song on her 2013 self-titled album, it’s primarily made up of scenes of people dancing flawlessly and joyfully through andom locations around the world.

The clips for the Purpose cuts that already had video treatments are new and charming, except for “Sorry,” which kept its already amazing dance video as is. Album guests Travis Scott, Big Sean, Halsey, Skrillex, and Diplo all make appearances as well. Watch Purpose: The Movement below.

