VIDEO PROOF: Justin Bieber Can’t Handle His Liquor

Regret is a powerful thing, and so too is alcohol. That’s why it’s no surprise that both are powerful catalysts for the other. Take for example Mr. Justin Bieber, who, while partying it up with Rae Sremmurd onstage for a New Zealand run, decided to take a large swig of Hennessey. Watch how the color of his skin fades as he downs his draw from the bottle, and in the moment where the liquor touches his lips, he reaches that very familiar state of zen where one realizes they’ve fucked up. “Why did Slim Jxmmi give me this bottle,” you ask yourself in regret. “Why would I take it upon myself to follow the lead of two people whose group name is spelled backwards?”

The best part of this video is at the 15-second mark when he pours the Henny on stage, seemingly looking like he is doing a one-time drop for the homies. However, on closer inspection it’s clear he’s actually about ten centimetres away from where he thought he was, and the floor was supposed to be a crowd of adoring fans. Be safe and sleep tight, Mr. Bieber.

MY GUY JB HIT THE HENNY AND TURNED INTO THE EMOJI pic.twitter.com/Mb49sUplN9

Jabbari Weekes is the Staff Writer at Noisey Canada. Follow him on Twitter.