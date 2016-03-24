Here Is Justin Bieber, Shirtless and Prancing to “Gasolina”



There comes a time in every human’s life when you find yourself shirtless, dancing to Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina,” and Justin Bieber isn’t exempt to this. For those who have never experienced “Gasolina” in a live setting—likely because you don’t like music—it’s like a living breathing mechanical bull that requires you to ride it’s bridge with every “A ELLA LE GUSTA LA GASOLINA!” to its final climax where everything combusts and turns to actual flames. Unfortunately, Noisey is sad to report Bieber seems to have fallen off said metaphorical bull and instead decided to engage in some lost interpretive dance to the track during his Purpose Tour.

All the elements were here to make Bieber a legend in this video. The way he confidently leaps back and forth in his sweatpants so his legs could breathe and he could effectively, go in. The screams of 18,000 people encouraging him to channel the spirit of Puerto Rican rapper Tego Calderon but… no. Instead, he trots out a weird 1-3-5-910 whatever massacre of a dance move this is and somehow y’all gonna give him a pass because he’s Bieber. May God bless all you youths who think this treachery is acceptable. Watch this mess below.

Shirtless Justin Bieber turning up to Gasolina is the best thing you will see all year #PurposeTourLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/2CDXmpKqyr — Steph. (@StxphMichelle) March 24, 2016

