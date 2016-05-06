Listen to Justin Timberlake’s New Song “Can’t Stop the Feeling”



Photo via YouTube

Had enough surprise new music this week? No? Ok, well once you’re done listening to the new James Blake album, put ears on Justin Timberlake’s new song “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

JT’s been teasing the song’s release for the past couple of days on Twitter, and while it was originally supposed to drop at midnight EST, the track seems to have made its way onto the web a little early.

The tune has Timberlake reuniting with producer Max Martin, and the “It’s Gonna Be Me” vibes are real. The track is the first single from the upcoming Trolls movie, which JT is also executive producing and voicing a character in. The flick is due out November 4.

Timberlake is also said to be dropping a follow-up to 2013’s 20/20 Experience later this year, with reported collabs from the likes of Timbaland and Pharrell.

Listen to “Can’t Stop the Feeling” below (via HHNM).