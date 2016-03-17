Kakkmaddafakka’s New Album ‘KMF’ is Carefully Bottled Scandinavian Sunshine

The Norwegian indie-poppers of the phonetically challenging orchestra Kakkmaddafakka are back with a new album, the first one since 2013’s Six Months is a Long Time. Much like their countrymen, the silky-soft Kings of Convenience, Kakkmaddafakka manage to infuse their tracks with an amount of sunshine which seems unnatural in Scandinavian music. At the same time they maintain an underlying melancholy – that inherently Nordic feeling of knowing that while things might be going swimmingly right now, everything will eventually turn to shit. The musical companionship between the two bands even extends to production, as Kings’ co-founder Erlend Øye has produced the two previous Kakkmaddafakka albums. But where Kings of Convenience seep into a level of relaxation usually reserved for zen buddhists and opium addicts, Kakkmaddafakka kicks off the album with the slap-happy first track, ”Galapagos”, which is already in heavy rotation all over Europe.

While tracks like “May God” and “Young You” are somewhat reminiscent of both classic and surf rock, the foundation of the songs is rooted the neon glow of the 80’s. The five-piece even get around to throw a bit of reggae on tracks like “No Cure”. All in all the album is relaxed, chilled to the core, but still laced with enough party on tracks like “Language” and “True” that you can dance to it, but without feeling like you have to.

KMF is out on Brilliance Records March 18th, and you can catch Kakkmaddafakka performing at both Spot Festival and Roskilde Festival this year.