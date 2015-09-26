Grab Some Tissues and Watch Kanye West’s Hollywood Bowl Performance of ‘808s & Heartbreak’

Chances are like me you’re sick with remorse this weekend over your inability to make it to Kanye West’s Hollywood Bowl performance of his sad robot classic 808s & Heartbreak. You think it’s cruel that it appears to be a one-off gig. You wonder why he chose LA and not your city. You long to share the jilted scorn of “Robocop” and the languid comedown of “Street Lights” with a crowd. You envision yourself coming apart at the seams to “Coldest Winter” in the middle of a mass of people losing their shit along with you. Well luckily for you / us all, a bunch of people recorded most of the show. Grab some tissues, curl up in the fetal position, and watch Kanye run through an elaborately staged performance of 808s & Heartbreak, his self-proscribed most influential album ever, complete with the expected appearances from Young Jeezy (on “Amazing”) and Kid Cudi (“Welcome to Hearbreak”) but not Lil Wayne for “See You in My Nightmares” below.