Kanye West Says He Has a New Album Coming This Summer, Criticizes the Grammys, Claims He’s “Woke”

After premiering a new song at Yo Gotti’s listening party last night called “Closest Thing to Eistein,” Kanye West has taken to Twitter to, in what we’ve come to expect from Mr. West lately, say a bunch of wild shit. The most pertinent of which is that West tweeted, simply, “New album coming this summer.” We’re going to go ahead and assume that means he has a new album coming this summer, but then again, he’s not even really finished with the album he just released, so who the hell knows what’s going on. (We still managed to review The Life of Pablo 41 times, though).
Anyway, West also criticized the Grammys for the lack of diversity in their nominations and awards, leading with the fact that Dexter Navy wasn’t awarded the Grammy for directing A$AP Rocky’s “LSD” video. Then, he continued by asking the simple question: “Has anyone at the Grammys ever heard of March Madness??? Yes I have a problem with the Grammys.” He went on: “First order of business. We need the people to see Future at the Grammys. We need to see Young Thug at the Grammys. Not just me and Jay in a suit.”
He concluded, “You won’t always agree with me but I’m gon always be me. I’m woke!”
Read all his tweets below, and head over to his timeline because he’s probably tweeted more by the time you’ve read this.