Kanye West Says He Has a New Album Coming This Summer, Criticizes the Grammys, Claims He’s “Woke”

After premiering a new song at Yo Gotti’s listening party last night called “Closest Thing to Eistein,” Kanye West has taken to Twitter to, in what we’ve come to expect from Mr. West lately, say a bunch of wild shit. The most pertinent of which is that West tweeted, simply, “New album coming this summer.” We’re going to go ahead and assume that means he has a new album coming this summer, but then again, he’s not even really finished with the album he just released, so who the hell knows what’s going on. (We still managed to review The Life of Pablo 41 times, though).

Anyway, West also criticized the Grammys for the lack of diversity in their nominations and awards, leading with the fact that Dexter Navy wasn’t awarded the Grammy for directing A$AP Rocky’s “LSD” video. Then, he continued by asking the simple question: “Has anyone at the Grammys ever heard of March Madness??? Yes I have a problem with the Grammys.” He went on: “First order of business. We need the people to see Future at the Grammys. We need to see Young Thug at the Grammys. Not just me and Jay in a suit.”

He concluded, “You won’t always agree with me but I’m gon always be me. I’m woke!”

Read all his tweets below, and head over to his timeline because he’s probably tweeted more by the time you’ve read this.

I would like to sit down with Neil Portnow right now — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

I think the Grammys are super important!!! — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

I know so many cool artists whose hearts have been broken by the politics including mine. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

We need to fix this. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

I don’t give opinions because they are commonly agreed upon. I say what I feel. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

I feel the Grammy awarding system is way off and completely out of touch. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

Hi Grammys this is the most important living artist talking. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

If I’m not at the show next year then there is no show. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

I don’t want to just fix the awards for me but I want to fix it for Dexter Navy who directed A$AP Rocky’s LSD video. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

Everybody with any form of taste knows that was the best video of the year! — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

Dexter didn’t feel he even had a chance of winning and he was right!!! — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

You guys are supposed to be all about taste. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

You like your black people a certain way also. You wouldn’t have Future perform and that man owned the clubs last summer. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

Has anyone at the Grammys ever heard March Madness??? Yes I have a problem with the Grammys. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

All artists have a problem with it and I am going to fix it for us all starting right now. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

Neil please reach out as soon as possible so we can make the Grammys culturally relevant again. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

Us real music guys wanna have fun too — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

and always remember that rock and roll was stolen and don’t try to hide behind Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis all positive vibes. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

First order of business. We the people need to see Future at the Grammys. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

We need to see Young Thug at the Grammys. Not just me and Jay in a suit. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

People ask why I speak in a public forum… Well my voice is my power. Freedom of speech. Freedom of opinion. Freedom of dreams. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

I’m not crazy I’m free. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

No slave mindset no more. I’m free. I’m free. I’m free. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

I wrote Saint Pablo after admitting to my greatest shame my personal debt. But I’m not ashamed anymore. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

I’m proud as an entrepreneur that I gave everything I had to my dreams. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

I’m happy and free and proud and confident. I’m not crazy. I’m free — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

Free from being held back by public opinion. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

It’s a beautiful time. I love my friends. I love my family. I love people. The human race. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

You guys will see my heart. You guys will feel my heart. We will make a difference. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

I just had to start with shoes so that I could be economically empowered enough to have a voice. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

What is your definition of true freedom? There is no true freedom without economic freedom. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

Respect to everyone working hard to keep a roof over their kids — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

That is one of the reasons I respect the paps so much. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

And yes I’ve talked to Adidas and we gon hook y’all up with free Yeezys and Adidas. All positive vibes. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

I’m not even gon lie to you. I love me so much right now. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

New album coming this summer — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

I represent what people can’t say. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

I love being a voice of freedom when so many people are scared to speak up. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

The world needs a guy like me. The world needs somebody to not be scared and tell his truth. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016