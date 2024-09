How long have you been waiting to get your hands on Kanye West’s clothing collaboration with Adidas? The wait is nearly over for the line to drop, and to get you even more excited Kanye has released a documentary on his recent Yeezy Season 2 fashion show. The video shows every aspect of the show’s creation, from its design on the computer to the actual hand sewing of garments. It’s informative, and completely without sound.

Check out the video right here.