It’s time to to stop trying to make conversation with your racist uncle at your shitty Easter get-together, because Kanye West just dropped a new track! Unexpectedly, he uploaded a new song to Soundcloud titled “Ultralight Prayer.” It sounds like an isolated, complete version of Kirk Franklin’s prayer from the end of his The Life of Pablo cut, “Ultralight Beam.” It’s filled with that ultralight power, and the perfect thing to keep you feeling holy today.