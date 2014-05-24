Kanye West Decided to Drop a New Song on His Wedding Day

Well good gat-damn, Kanye West decided to celebrate his nuptials to Kim Kardashian by dropping a snipped of a new track, “God Level,” tucked into an Addidas World Cup commercial. Sports! Why did Kanye choose to tease new music this way? Why does Kanye West choose to do anything? As always, the answer is because he is a genius and you are not. (Though the fact that his Addidas YEEZi sneaker is due out soon may have something to do with why he’s debuting new songs in Adidas commercials.) According to a tweet by noted oracle of the high-level production realm Hudson Mohawke, “God Level” is produced Kanye, 88 Keys, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, and HudMo himself.

The oddest thing about this decision isn’t that he chose to celebrate his wedding by dropping a song—sweeping gestures of love from Kanye to Kim are nothing new. Instead, it’s that this song sounds like some sort of X-Wing hellfighter demoncore rap, rather than an oopy-goopy “YOU’RE SCHMOOPY!” type of record. But, again, Kanye is a genius who will one day invent hoverboards, magic, wizard staffs that shoot lightning out of the ends, more fuel-efficient cars, interplanetary travel, and cordoruy pants that don’t make that weird swishy sound when you walk, and we’re just a buncha schmucks.

Videos by VICE

Anyways, how’s everybody else’s bank holiday weekend going? Kanye’s is going fucking great, because he and Kim just touched down in Italy and they’re gonna get married at 6pm Italy time. Happy wedding, y’all!

Drew Millard is also at a wedding this weekend. He’s on Twitter – @drewmillard