Kim and Kanye’s Son Was Just Born, But What’s His Name?

According to the Associated Press, Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West welcomed their son into the world in a Los Angeles area hospital early this morning. Congrats to the couple on an assuredly swagged out addition to the family. Kim and Kanye threw the internet for a loop naming their daughter North West in 2013. What’s Ye Jr.’s name? Let’s run down some possibilities.
New West
East/West
South West
Kanye West
Yeezus West
Yeezy Season 2 West
Yeezy Boost 350 West
Wake Up Mr. West
Adam West
Billy West
Cornel West
Shane West
Robert Kardashian-West
Due West
Into the West
Way Out West
The Old West
The Wild West
The Wild Wild West
The Lonesome Crowded West
Once Upon a Time in the West