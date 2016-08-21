So, Kanye West Wrote a Fast Food-Based Poem Called “The McDonald’s Man” for Frank Ocean’s ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ Zine

Photo by Nabil, published in Boys Don’t Cry
Frank Ocean released the follow-up to Channel Orange last night. It’s called Blond, although it could be called Blonde, nobody’s quite sure yet. You can listen to it here.
Though the album title may have changed at the last minute, the long-promised zine that Ocean said would accompany the record stuck to its original title, Boys Don’t Cry. There’s some interesting work in there by some impressive artists: Tom Sachs, Wolfgang Tillman, and “Nikes” director Tyrone Lebon. And then, of course, there was Kanye. Try keeping the man away from a high-concept glossy magazine. He contributed a poem to the project called “The McDonald’s Man” which, on the surface, seems to be a poem about fast food. But it’s also a tale of deception, intrigue, jealousy, and a gooey apple filling.
We’ve presented it here, for now, without comment or annotation.
The McDonald’s Man
by Kanye West
McDonalds Man
McDonalds Man
The french fries had a plan
The french fries had a plan
The salad bar and the ketchup made a band
Cus the french fries had a plan
The french fries had a plan
McDonalds Man
McDonalds
I know them french fries have a plan
I know them french fries have a plan
The cheeseburger and the shakes formed a band
To overthrow the french fries plan
I always knew them french fries was evil man
Smelling all good and shit
I don’t trust no food that smells that good man
I don’t trust it
I just can’t
McDonalds Man
McDonalds Man
McDonalds, damn
Them french fries look good tho
I knew the Diet Coke was jealous of the fries
I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries
Even the McRib was jealous of the fries
I could see it through his artificial meat eyes
And he only be there some of the time
Everybody was jealous of them french fries
Except for that one special guy
That smooth apple pie
