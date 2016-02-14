Kanye West’s New Album ‘The Life of Pablo’ Is Finally Out

After multiple album name switches, several tracklist changes, and a fashion show/listening party/electronic expo live stream, Kanye West’s seventh solo release, The Life of Pablo is finally here. Initially featuring 10 tracks with favourites like “Ultra Light Beams” and “Wolves”(!!!), the album has been upsized with an additional batch of music, including the sure to be incredible “Silver Surfer Intermission.” So, as of now you can stop listening to those horrible live rip compilations from the Yeezy Season 3 stream. Visit Tidal.

Jabbari Weekes