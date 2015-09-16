Listen to Kanye West’s New Song From His Yeezy 2 Runway Show

With the launch of Yeezy’s Season 2 Adidas release, we’re all waiting on new music to come out from the show, much like when “Wolves” came out at last year’s show. Kanye didn’t dissappoint, as a new song released today and it’s just as arty and strange as you’d want. Samples sound strange and weirder than ever, a full reverb and chorus of sound hitting hard. The samples include a Hardrive track, as well as a Mr Fingers cut. At ths point it’s hard to tell who’s on the track, many people are debating whether it’s Ty Dolla $ign, Chief Keef or even Post Malone. Hopefully we can hear all of Swish!! soon. But until then, listen to the song below.

We’ll let you know when a full version of the track comes out. Until then, listen below.

UPDATE: Post Malone confirmed on Twitter the song features him and Ty Dolla $ign.