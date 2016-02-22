Watch a New/Old Kanye West Video for “All Day” / “I Feel Like That” Directed by Steve McQueen

The Life of Pablo’s stream of new content isn’t even close to being over. Today, Kanye West’s new video that combines “All Day” and an unreleased track “I Feel Like That” has released online, directed by Steve McQueen. The video features Kanye in an abandoned warehouse, prowling around the room while the video captures him in one take. McQueen’s directing captures the raw energy of “All Day” perfectly. Previously the video was apart of a Los Angeles County Museum of Art show, but now a non-bootleg, high quality version is available for viewing.

You can watch the new video right here.