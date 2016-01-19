Kanye West’s “No More Parties in L.A.” Samples Drake’s Uncle

While the rest of the internet is debating about whether or not Kanye West out-rapped Kendrick Lamar on new “No More Parties in L.A.” the real spotlight stealing verse of the song comes courtesy of the Aubrey “Drake” Graham clan. Coming in around the five and a half minute mark, you can hear a part in the Madlib produced song that features a sample of Larry Graham’s “Stand Up And Shout Out About Love.” Graham was the former bassist to Sly and the Family Stone and Graham Central Station frontman, and he also happens to be Drake’s uncle. Both artists have confirmed their family ties: Drake in a 2010 interview with Nardwuar, and Larry Graham in conversation with radio host Lenny Green. Listen to song and the origin sample below.