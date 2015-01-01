Happy New Year! Here’s a New Song by Kanye West Called “Only One” Featuring Paul McCartney

Read the headline again. Kanye West and Macca collaborated on a new song (the first of several rumored collaborations) and posted it up at midnight, just like we all somehow knew he would. “Only One” is the first track to be released from Kanye’s upcoming new album, and is about his daughter; the cover art is a simple black-and-white shot of him cuddling North (it is very, very sweet). “Only One” is streaming on Kanye’s website, and is also available from the iTunes store.



There’s not much more we can say. Listen to this song right now. We’re gonna go nurse our hangovers some more. Happy 2015, everyone. It’s gonna be a good one.