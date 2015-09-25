Kanye West Says He’s Not Joking About Running For President

Bro. BROOOOO. Have you heard Kanye West is running for president in 2020? He announced the news during an acceptance speech for the Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV VMAs after seemingly being inspired by a shout-out from a member of the crowd and since then just about everyone has ran with the idea. It’s easy to see why to be honest – crazed, egomaniac decides to run for President of the United States is inception levels of internet wet dream. And in doing so contributes to Kanye West’s continued success as a living breathing meme, which is something we delved deeper into in a piece we published earlier this week.

Anyway, just when we thought the story would finally die down, the question of Kanye’s presidential campaign was brought up in an interview with Vanity Fair. When asked if he would indeed be running for president in 2020 Kanye replied: “oh, definitely”. Speaking about how there didn’t seem to be much initial backlash to the presidential comments made at the VMAs, he also said: “as soon as I said that, it was like, “Wait a second, we would really be into that, because actually if you think about it, he’s extremely thoughtful. Every time he’s ever gotten in trouble, he was really jumping in front of a bullet for someone else. He’s probably the most honest celebrity that we have.”

This, one can assume, is true. Kanye is nothing but honest. A president though? I guess deep down we’d all like to see him have a shot. It would mean having to give up most of his creative pursuits though. And as for his upcoming record SWISH? Don’t expect to see it dropping anytime soon.

“I’m not sure [if it will be out this year or the next]. I’m not worried about the years. I’m worried about the life and the body of work that I can put out while I’m breathing.”

Read the full interview at Vanity Fair.