Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Kanye West just tweeted the following: “Swish February 11 16.”

So we’ll assume that his highly anticipated seventh album SWISH will release on February 11, 2016. This news comes after a big day from Yeezy—earlier, he released “Real Friends & No More Parties in LA” featuring Kendrick Lamar and Ty Dolla $ign and announced a headlining spot at New York City’s Governors Ball.

Swish February 11 16 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) January 9, 2016

Happy Yeezy Season.