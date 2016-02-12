Did Taylor Swift Give Kanye West Her Blessings for His Controversial “Famous?”

It hasn’t even been 24 hours since Kanye West’s listening party for The Life of Pablo, and there’s already been a maelstrom of drama surrounding it, most notably lyrics to his new song “Famous.” The line had a lot of people reeling, with Kanye rapping “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ I made that bitch famous.” Originally, TMZ had reported Swift was well aware of the track’s content and lyrics ahead of time and “gave him the thumbs up to release the song with the lyric.” To find out more, New York Times writer Jon Caramanica reached out to Swift’s camp to see if Kanye sought approval from Swift. Caramanica received the following statement regarding the song:
In response to all the rumors surrounding the track, early this morning Kanye himself took to Twitter to respond, stating “it’s actually something Taylor Came up with,” and more.
Currently, outside of the statement via her publicist, Swift herself has made no comment regarding the song.
