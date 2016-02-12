Did Taylor Swift Give Kanye West Her Blessings for His Controversial “Famous?”

It hasn’t even been 24 hours since Kanye West’s listening party for The Life of Pablo, and there’s already been a maelstrom of drama surrounding it, most notably lyrics to his new song “Famous.” The line had a lot of people reeling, with Kanye rapping “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ I made that bitch famous.” Originally, TMZ had reported Swift was well aware of the track’s content and lyrics ahead of time and “gave him the thumbs up to release the song with the lyric.” To find out more, New York Times writer Jon Caramanica reached out to Swift’s camp to see if Kanye sought approval from Swift. Caramanica received the following statement regarding the song:

A photo posted by joncaramanica (@joncaramanica) on Feb 11, 2016 at 9:37pm PST

In response to all the rumors surrounding the track, early this morning Kanye himself took to Twitter to respond, stating “it’s actually something Taylor Came up with,” and more.

I did not diss Taylor Swift and I’ve never dissed her… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

2nd thing I asked my wife for her blessings and she was cool with it — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

3rd thing I called Taylor and had a hour long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

4th Bitch is an endearing term in hip hop like the word Nigga — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

5th thing I’m not even gone take credit for the idea… it’s actually something Taylor came up with … — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

She was having dinner with one of our friends who’s name I will keep out of this and she told him — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

I can’t be mad at Kanye because he made me famous! #FACTS — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

6th Stop trying to demonize real artist Stop trying to compromise art — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

That’s why music is so fucking watered down right now I miss that DMX feeling — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

7th I miss that feeling so that’s what I want to help restore — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

8th They want to control us with money and perception and mute the culture — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

but you can see at Madison Square Garden that you can stop us — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

9th It felt like a seen from The Warriors ALL GODS ALL GODS ALL GODS in the buildin — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

not just the famous people there but the kids the moms the dads the families that came to share this moment with us — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

Currently, outside of the statement via her publicist, Swift herself has made no comment regarding the song.

