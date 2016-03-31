Kanye West’s ‘The Life of Pablo’ Is Coming to All Streaming Services Friday

It’s been a long, strange road for The Life of Pablo. For the past few months, Kanye West has frequently added more restrictions to how one would be able to hear the record, saying on Twitter it would only appear on Tidal’s streaming service and would never come to physical media. In fact, it wasn’t until yesterday that one could actually download the record in its entirety. Kanye’s original plan seems to be changing, as today Mashable has reported that The Life of Pablo will be coming to all streaming platforms this Friday, including Spotify and Apple Music. For the past few weeks, he’s been slowly releasing single songs from the record to other streaming platforms, however this will put the entire thing up for listening.

