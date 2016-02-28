Watch Kanye West Freestyle at Twelve Years Old

It’s been well-documented that Kanye West has always been very focused on ensuring he’d be a force in the rap genre. The same year a twelve year old West delivered a poem to his school about Martin Luther King Jr. he was also recorded doing a freestyle. The video was recorded by Donda West, and features Kanye jumping around the house, rapping with glee. It’s a little hard to make out the specifics of what he’s saying, but what he ends on would be something he’d live by for a while to come, “nothing less could come from West.”