Travis $cott just Instagrammed a link to Kanye’s new Soundcloud. It’s two new songs, a remix of “Say You Will” featuring Caroline Shaw, and a new song called “When I See It,” which sounds like a demo for The Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends.” The pair sound like 808s and Heartbreak (in one case it literally is, I guess) for 2015. Holy shit. Click here to listen.

