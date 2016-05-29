See What Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ Would Have Looked Like on Vinyl

During the press cycle for his most recent record The Life of Pablo, Kanye West stated that his previous album Yeezus represented an open casket to CDs, and that no more of his music would be released to the physical format. During the construction of the album’s packaging, there were thoughts of bringing the record to vinyl, as seen with these new proof photos. Glasgow-based label LuckyMe released mock ups of what the record would have looked like on the format, a large box including two mirrored panels that would hide prints by artist Nick Knight. See what could have been below.