Kanye West’s Movie With Damon Dash Just Got a Trailer Without Kanye West

Have you ever gotten really high while watching a Quentin Tarantino movie marathon alone and thought to yourself, “I could probably do this.” If so, consider yourself in the company of “real man” Damon Dash, as evident in this new trailer for his movie “Too Honorable.” The movie says it was produced alongside Kanye West, but West is surprisingly absent from the trailer. However the list of people in this movie who are not Kanye West includes Styles P, Stacey Dash, Murda Mook, Smoke DZA, and Cam’ron, making this a cult classic before it has even been released.

In case there was any doubt of Dame’s involvement, the phrase DIRECTED BY DAMON DASH and DAMON DASH STUDIOS bookend the trailer, likely filling in the parts of the teaser that Kanye was supposed to be in. The trailer asks more questions than it answers—mainly: what is Dash’s favourite Tarantino movie, and more importantly, where is Kanye West? Hopefully both of these riddles will be solved when “Too Honorable” is released on May 25th, 2015.