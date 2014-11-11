Kanye’s Rework of Lorde for The Hunger Games Sounds like a New Religion

Are Lorde and Kanye West the two most important and exciting people in popular culture right now? In a word, probs. And last night in London saw their genius cross pollinate, as the screen premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay part 1 revealed the existence of a Yeezy rework of Lorde’s “Yellow Flicker Beat.”

Kanye has taken the eerie original and made it sound like one of those intoxicating and reflective moments at the end of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, complete with whimsical keys, a slow distorted beat, and the overpowering sensation that you’re floating into outer space.

With Chvrches, Grace Jones, Raury, Miguel and Bat For Lashes all involved, the soundtrack for this movie has revelled in revealing some of this quarter’s most exciting pop secrets, and if you missed our feature on XOV, the Iranian refugee who Lorde cherry-picked to feature, then you kinda need to know more on that immediately.