Karen O Just Dropped New Song “I Shall Rise” for ‘Rise of The Tomb Raider’

Karen O cannot deliver a song without killing us with the emotion in her voice. It’s her superpower.

This new tune—written for XBox One’s Rise of The Tomb Raider—seems an unlikely one to tug at the heartstrings, but the Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman is magical and we all know it and “I Shall Rise’ is a slowburner of beauty.

“They wanted an emotional song that captures the intensity of the moment Lara Croft transforms into Tomb Raider, the theme of a young woman becoming an icon,” O explains. “I was very intrigued by the challenge, I guess I was amidst a significant transformation of my own being pregnant at the time I wrote it. Now that I have a brought a life into the world I have no trouble relating to a character like Lara’s who pushes past her own limits to prevail under extreme circumstances. I love me some melodrama and nothing’s more satisfying than writing an against all odds song of survival. ‘I Shall Rise’ is kind of like my less groovy nod to Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive.’”

Feeling it.

“I Shall Rise” is out now on Cult Records

