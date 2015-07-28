Kate Boy’s New ”Midnight Sun” Video is an Explosive Electro Noir

The new video from Stockholm-based Kate Boy is brewing and busting with such insatiable energy, it almost makes you forget the cruel injustice of Sweden’s sky-high alcohol prices and Mordor-like seven months of near-complete darkness.

In “Midnight Sun”, leading lady Kate Akhurst – a published songwriter since the age of 16 – is the central figure in a neo-noir paradox of incendiary musical energy and aesthetically tight minimalism. The newest single off of the transcontinental electro-pop group’s eagerly anticipated debut EP One is driven by hard-hitting, energetic synths, with the Australian vocalist locked in a visceral symbiosis with the track’s deep, percussionist backbone of beats.

Videos by VICE

The whole thing is accompanied by a flurry of sleek and geometrical metal and reflective glass as Kate transforms from simple monochrome to colorific flamboyance, exploding with the flair, pizazz and emotion of an entire sweating dance floor in a chic and Gaga-worthy getup.

So watch it now and bask in the thumping glare of the midnight sun—and just try to remain still whilst watching it. We dare you.

You can buy the song here. Check out Kate Boy’s other videos here.