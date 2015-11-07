Groove to Kaytranada’s New Song “195” While We Wait for His Album

Kaytranada has kept himself busy and visible throughout the year: remixing, curating his own BBC Radio show, and producing for Mick Jenkins, Freddie Gibbs, and Talib Kweli among others. Still, the Montreal dance music polymath has been mum on details of his upcoming debut LP 99.9% and it’s been more than a year since we’ve last heard from him in the full-length format. A Soundcloud dump of (pretty good) older tracks last month has been the only thing to tide fans over with, along with the revelation that the legendary Rick Rubin is somehow involved with 99.9%. Now, there’s new Kaytranada material at last with “195”, released today on his label XL’s compilation XL Chapter VI. The song is a classic Kaytra heater, based on a house beat and a diced-up Brazilian loop. It might be an outtake, it might be not even be for the record, but it’s making us hungry for a Kaytranada album, whenever it decides to come.

Phil Witmer makes music and writes in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.