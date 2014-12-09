Kaytranada Remixes and Funks Up Young Thug and T.I.’s “About The Money”

Kaytranada has prepared something for those of you who listened to T.I. and Young Thug’s rap hit “About the Money” and wondered how it would sound with some added percussion, subtle violin, and acoustic guitar strums. It’s the sort of music you feel guilty for listening to sober, and is another example of the Montreal producer’s ability to infuse any song with his signature brand of downtempo funk.

Kaytranada has had a huge year in 2014, branching beyond being just a bedroom producer and scoring some big placements as he produced for Vic Mensa and Mick Jenkins, as well as starting a rap group with his brother Louie P. His 2015 looks to be even brighter, as it’s rumoured that Kaytranada was recently given his own monthly mix show for BBC Radio alongside Flying Lotus.