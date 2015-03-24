Kendall Stephenson Captures Surreal Moments from All Over the World

If this world is a just one, National Geographic will one day hire Kendall Stephenson to travel the world and capture enchanting moments. Her photos are surreal, feminine, and can’t be pinned to any specific decade; they’re more like timeless glimpses of the world, the sort you might see thumbing through your grandparents’ magazine collection. The photos below were taken by Kendall all over the globe—Africa, Egypt, Vietnam, and India are just a few of her locations. She’s attracted to authenticity, catching un-staged human moments and instances of natural light, especially the hues in the sky at the beginning and end of a day. She’s also a secret photographer; I knew her for years before I found out about her interest in photography. Maybe as a result of that, her images appear to be totally unpretentious, informed only by an intuitive sense of visual perception. Kendall grew up in Victoria, BC, and now lives in Montreal.

