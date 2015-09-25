Kendrick Lamar and George Clinton Bring the Funk on This Funkadelic Remix

Who got the funk? If anyone does, it’s Funkadelic, who literally pioneered the Mothership of funk music throughout the 1970s and right through to today. Y’all know your boy George Clinton—Funkadelic’s frontman—either from his mass back catalog of music or perhaps more recently from featuring on Kendrick Lamar’s critically acclaimed record To Pimp a Butterfly. Whatever it is, it doesn’t really matter; all you need to do is prepare to be funk’d up, as Funkadelic have dropped a remix to their new single featuring Kendrick Lamar. The track is called “Ain’t That Funkin’ Kinda Hard On You” and god damn, does it bounce. Like it literally puts springs under your butt and requires it to jiggle up and down like a low-rider whether you intended it to or not. Listen below: