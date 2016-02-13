Kendrick Lamar Has Been Awarded the Key to Compton

Photo via Compton City Hall Twitter

It’s a wild 24 hours for being awarded keys to the city. Last night Drake picked up his own key in Toronto for his contributions to the city’s music scene. Today, Kendrick received his own for his influence over the city of Compton and their own culture. Many were on hand for the ceremony, including rapper YG, a wide range of speakers, and Compton’s mayor Aja Brown, who according to the Los Angeles Times said “Kendrick Lamar is a phenomenal artist whose work has served as a catalyst to raise a new level of consciousness for this generation.”

You can see a Periscope from the event right here.