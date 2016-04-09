Kendrick Lamar Inducted N.W.A. Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Photo via Instagram

Last night was an amazing night for hip-hop, as legendary hip-hop group N.W.A. was inducted into the Rock & Roll hall of fame. They made the occasion even more exciting at the induction at Barclays Center last night by bringing out none other than Kendrick Lamar to induct the group. He spoke long about what they’ve done for hip-hop and black culture, how they inspired a generation of kids to try and succeed beyond their wildest dreams into avenues like tech, much like Dre has with Beats. It’s an inspiring speech, and no one could have done it better.

Watch footage of the speech below via Fader, and read the entire speech on Rolling Stone.

