Kendrick Lamar Just Released a New Album, ‘untitled unmastered.’

Over the past year and change, Kendrick Lamar has been making use of various televised performances and live sets to hint at new music to follow his masterful To Pimp a Butterfly, performing unreleased verses that quickly and boldly get given names like “Untitled’ on YouTube videos and blog posts. Besides their assumed titles, one thing all these verses have in common is that they are reelingly good: descriptive, passionate, political, poetic. So it’s not a stretch to figure that his new album, untitled unmastered, teased earlier today and prompted, apparently, by LeBron James’s request Kendrick release his Grammy verse, is full of equally strong material. Dating back to verses apparently written or recorded as far back as 2013 and as recently as this year, with most from 2014,

Check out untitled unmastered on iTunes here. The tracklist is as follows:

untitled 01 l 08.19.2014.

untitled 02 l 06.23.2014.

untitled 03 l 05.28.2013.

untitled 04 l 08.14.2014.

untitled 05 l 09.21.2014.

untitled 06 l 06.30.2014.

untitled 07 l 2014 – 2016

untitled 08 l 09.06.2014.

Update: Swizz Beatz’s five-year-old son Egypt is one of the producers on untitled umastered. Swizz shared congratulations for his son, who is presumably too young to read them, on Instagram, and TDE producer Sounwave confirmed it on Twitter. And lest you naysayers doubt it, Swizz even posted a video of Egpyt in the stu, adding, “oh and to all you old ass producers mad at a 5yr old on his grind early step ya game up and get a life.”