WAKE UP! Kendrick Lamar Just Dropped His New Album on iTunes and Spotify

Surprise!

Following the well-received singles “The Blacker The Berry,” the feel-good slapper “i,” and the bombastic “King Kunta,” Kendrick Lamar has just broken the internet with an early release of his new album, To Pimp A Butterfly, which is now available on iTunes and streaming on Spotify—check it out below:

Videos by VICE

The sixteen-track album features guest appearances from Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Flying Lotus, George Clinton, and more, and is the follow-up to Lamar’s 2012 smash good kid, m.A.A.d city.

Here’s the full tracklist:

1. Wesley’s Theory (ft. George Clinton & Thundercat)

2. For Free? (Interlude)

3. King Kunta

4. Institutionalized (ft. Bilal, Anna Wise & Snoop Dogg)

5. These Walls (ft. Bilal, Anna Wise & Snoop Dogg)

6. U

7. Alright

8. For Sale? (Interlude)

9. Momma

10. Hood Politics

11. How Much A Dollar Cost (ft. James Fauntleroy & Ronald Isley)

12. Complexion (A Zulu Love) (ft. Rapsody)

13. The Blacker The Berry

14. You Ain’t Gotta Lie (Momma Said)

15. i

16. Mortal Man