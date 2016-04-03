Watch Kendrick Lamar’s First Ever Performance of “untitled 07 | levitate” at March Madness Music Festival

A photo posted by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on Apr 2, 2016 at 5:55pm PDT

Kendrick Lamar’s unmastered, untitled has proved itself to be a pipe bomb of great music in an unexpected package. We first saw him perform some of this work on Colbert and Fallon, and now he’s playing even more. At yesterday’s NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Houston, Kendrick came out to perform the first part of his track “untitled 07 | levitate.” The song is perfectly suited for a live setting, the crowd leaping up and down with fervor during the song’s chorus. It’s an awesome sight, despite the really-weak censoring.

Watch the performance below, and read up on everything we know about untitled unmastered.