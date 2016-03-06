Kesha Received the Human Rights Campaign’s Visibility Award and Gave an Inspiring Speech

Last night, Kesha was awarded the Human Rights Campaign’s Visibility Award at the Nashville Equality Dinner. Looking at the current cultural climate of celebrities, few musicians in such a visible position have gone through as much as Kesha. She gave a beautiful speech after receiving the award, speaking about her early childhood where she felt like an outsider, and how primarily her work serves to let all people fit in. Considering how we haven’t heard much from her (understandably so) during the legal battle, it’s awesome to see her speak in a very inspiring way despite all that’s been going on.