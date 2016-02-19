Judge Reportedly Sides with Sony, Refusing to Allow Kesha Out of Her Contract with Dr. Luke

The Hollywood Reporter reports that New York City judge has sided with Sony, striking down the preliminary injunction Kesha requested to allow her to stop working with songwriter-producer Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald), and stay with Sony. The judge claims she’s been given the opportunity to record and as there has been no “irreparable harm,” there is no reason to let her go from her contract to work with Dr. Luke.

She first filed her lawsuit in 2014, after checking into rehab earlier that year to deal with an eating disorder attributed to comments made by her producer, Dr. Luke. She claims he abused her physically, sexually, and emotionally, and repeatedly drugged her. Dr. Luke filed a countersuit claiming defamation against Kesha’s lawyers and her mother, but it was struck down in January of this year. While Sony claims they gave Kesha the opportunity to record without Dr. Luke’s involvement, her lawyers stated that even then they would be setting her up to fail, as they wouldn’t promote their music.

